November 11, 2019 10:46 am
US Senate to Submit Measure to Remember Kristallnacht, US Synagogue Shootings

avatar by JNS.org

A shop damage in Magdeburg, Germany, during Kristallnacht. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A resolution to mark the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht, also noting the deadly synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and Poway, Calif., will be introduced in the US Senate.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) will initiate the measure on Tuesday to memorialize the “The Night of Broken Glass,” which happened Nov. 9-10, 1938.

It also marks the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, which left 11 Jewish worshippers dead, and the April  27, 2019 shooting at Chabad of Poway in Southern California that resulted in the death of a 60-year-old woman and the injuring of three others, including the synagogue’s senior rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein.

The resolution calls on the Senate to remember Kristallnacht and “the more than 6,000,000 Jewish people killed during the Holocaust and the families affected by the tragedy.”

The tragedy, it states, “teaches mankind how hate can proliferate and erode societies” and “serves as a reminder that the United States must advance global efforts to ensure that barbarism and mass murder never occur again.”

“Whereas, while the United States has made progress towards addressing anti-Semitism, recent events demonstrate that much work remains,” according to the text, citing the two US tragedies as an example of the latter.

The resolution also states that the Senate “continues to support United States efforts to address the horrible legacy of the Holocaust and combat manifestations of antisemitism domestically and globally.”

