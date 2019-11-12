Trump: Iran Returning Missing Jewish Former FBI Agent Would Be ‘Positive Step’

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that if Iran were to return missing Jewish American former FBI agent Robert Levinson, it would be a “very positive step.”

The US State Department announced last week a $20 million reward for information about the whereabouts of Levinson, who disappeared in 2007 while visiting Iran and working part-time for the CIA.

In the tweet, Trump reacted to the development that Iran has been enriching uranium in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, which the United States withdrew from in May 2018, reimposing sanctions lifted under it, along with enacting new financial penalties against the regime.

“At the same time, upon information & belief, Iran is, & has been, enriching uranium. THAT WOULD BE A VERY BAD STEP!” he tweeted.

