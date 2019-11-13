Wednesday, November 13th | 15 Heshvan 5780

November 13, 2019 12:07 pm
Israeli Emergency Room Robotics Startup Raises $24 Million

avatar by Hager Ravet / CTech

An ambulance carrying casualties from a terrorist attack arrives at Manchester Royal Infirmary. Photo: Screenshot.

CTech – Jerusalem-based emergency room startup Diagnostic Robotics has raised $24 million in a series A funding round, the company announced Wednesday. The round was led by Israel-based medtech investment firm Accelmed Growth Partners and Tel Aviv-listed investment firm Mivtach Shamir Holdings, with participation from Maverick Ventures Israel, Alpha Capital, and additional private investors.

Diagnostic Robotics develops robots that use artificial intelligence to assess the urgency of each case before the people in line can be seen by a doctor.

The company was founded in 2017 by Yonatan Amir, Kira Radinsky, and Moshe Shoham. Before stepping down last month, Radinsky was eBay’s director of data science and chief scientist in Israel. Shoham, a researcher at Technion Israel Institute of Technology’s mechanical engineering faculty also co-founded surgical robotics company Mazor Robotics, acquired by Medtronic in 2018 at a $1.7 billion valuation.

By using the system, doctors receive a set of diagnostic recommendations and patients receive a preliminary diagnosis and recommendations based on their answers to questions, Amir, who acts as CEO, said in a Tuesday interview with Calcalist. The company’s system is currently deployed in clinics throughout the country and at the Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa and Soroka University Medical Center in Israel’s southern city Be’er Sheva, Amir said.

