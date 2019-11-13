Wednesday, November 13th | 15 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amnesty International Called Out for Falsely Accusing Israel of Attacking Gaza Building — Which Was Actually Hit by Misfired Palestinian Rocket

Israeli Emergency Room Robotics Startup Raises $24 Million

Clashes With Gaza Are Still Ongoing, But History Shows Their Effects on Israel’s Economy Will Likely Be Minimal

Israeli Winery at Center of EU Court Ruling on Labeling Refuses to Back Down

Pro-Israel, Jewish Leaders React to Massive Rocket Fire From Gaza

French National Assembly Set to Debate Antisemitism Resolution Amid Row Over Inclusion of Anti-Zionism

Israel’s Targeted Assassination of Terror Operative Sends a Double Message

Report: Once Again, Jews are Most Targeted Religious Group for Hate Crimes in 2018

Argentina Asks Azerbaijan to Arrest Iranian Suspect in 1994 AMIA Bombing

Members of Congress Call on Trump to Cancel Erdoğan’s White House Visit

November 13, 2019 10:58 am
0

Report: Once Again, Jews are Most Targeted Religious Group for Hate Crimes in 2018

avatar by JNS.org

Attendees of a student conference on tackling anti-Semitism on North American college campuses gathered outside of the Hyatt Regency near the Los Angeles airport. Photo: JC Olivera Photography.

JNS.org – Jews were the most targeted for hate crimes among religious groups in 2018, according to an FBI report released on Tuesday.

Some 1,550 reported incidents of hate crimes were motivated by religious bias in 2018, in which 57.8 percent, or 835, of them targeted the Jewish community—a decrease from 938 the previous year.

Overall, the number of hate crimes decreased slightly in 2018, following increases over three consecutive years. There were 7,120 such incidents in 2018, down from 7,175 the previous year.

“@FBI just released the 2018 data on hate crimes in the US: while the total hate crimes decreased slightly in 2018 after three consecutive years of increases, the numbers are still very disturbing,” tweeted the Anti-Defamation League.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.