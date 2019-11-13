Wednesday, November 13th | 15 Heshvan 5780

Teen Turns Himself in to NYPD in Connection to Attacks on Jews in Brooklyn

November 13, 2019 10:44 am
0

Teen Turns Himself in to NYPD in Connection to Attacks on Jews in Brooklyn

avatar by JNS.org

A street view of a mainly ultra-Orthodox area in Borough Park in Brooklyn, NY, on Jan. 1, 2014. Photo: Nati Shohat/Flash 90.

JNS.org – A 16-year-old teenager turned himself in to the New York Police Department on Friday in connection to a series of attacks on Jewish men in the ultra-Orthodox community of Borough Park in Brooklyn, NY.

The teen was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, according to PIX 11. A spokesperson for the NYPD would not identify which incident the arrest was related to.

Police said last week that the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was investigating the string of recent attacks in Brooklyn. Three Jewish people were assaulted in Borough Park on Shabbat evening, Nov. 1, with an additional incident occurring the following night in the same neighborhood, the NYPD confirmed.

Most recently, on Saturday night, a group of youths egged a synagogue, a Jewish girls’ school, a bus and multiple residences in Borough Park.

According to the news outlet Boro Park 24, “the attacks fit a pattern of harassment that has been plaguing the area in recent weeks, with the perpetrators appearing to originate in the South Asian community that borders” the immediate area.

