November 15, 2019 12:13 pm
Google Backs IoT Security Startup Armis

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

Google Express delivery van. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Google has invested several million dollars in IoT security company Armis Inc., one person familiar with the matter said to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. The investment was done through Google’s investment arm CapitalG Management Company LLC, that person said.

Founded in 2015, Armis provides information security software for enterprise IoT systems, analyzing and classifying devices and their behavior to identify risks and protect information and systems. The company’s customers include New York-listed foodservice distributor Sysco Corp., Samsung, and New York-listed pharmaceutical company Allergan plc. Armis has offices in Palo Alto, California, and in Tel Aviv.

In April, the company announced it had raised a $65 million funding round, bringing its total equity raised until then to $112 million.

