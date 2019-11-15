Google Backs IoT Security Startup Armis

Founded in 2015, Armis provides information security software for enterprise IoT systems, analyzing and classifying devices and their behavior to identify risks and protect information and systems. The company’s customers include New York-listed foodservice distributor Sysco Corp., Samsung, and New York-listed pharmaceutical company Allergan plc. Armis has offices in Palo Alto, California, and in Tel Aviv.

In April, the company announced it had raised a $65 million funding round, bringing its total equity raised until then to $112 million.