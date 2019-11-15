Friday, November 15th | 17 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Says It Is Probing ‘Harm to Civilians’ From Deadly Gaza Air Strike

Jewish Historic Sites in Venice At Risk as Floodwater Rises in Historic Italian City

Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Connection With Vandalization of Jewish Graves in Denmark

‘Very Intimidating’ — Trump Launches Twitter Attack on Witness During Impeachment Testimony

Report: Faroe Islands Set to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital, Open Diplomatic Mission There

French Jewish Leader Discloses Further Rise in Antisemitic Offenses During 2019

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: 3 Percent Support Bloomberg for Democratic Nomination

Google Backs IoT Security Startup Armis

WeWork Continues Downward Spiral With $1.25 Billion in Losses for 3Q 2019

Israeli Politicians From the Left and Right Praise ‘Operation Black Belt’

November 15, 2019 11:23 am
0

Iran Bans Sale, Purchase of Books by Israeli Historian

avatar by JNS.org

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Sept. 4, 2019. Photo: Official President website / Handout via Reuters.

JNS.org – Iran announced on Monday the banning of books by an Israeli historian and professor, claiming that they promote the theory of evolution and falsify history.

Author Yuval Noah Harari is best known for his book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, which “explores how the currents of history have shaped our human societies, the animals and plants around us, and even our personalities.”

The book was originally published in Hebrew as a textbook for Harari’s students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to JTA. Harari is also the author of 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, as well as Homo Deus and Money.

The Tehran Publishers’ League is banning the sale or purchase of Harari’s books. In May, Iran’s Culture Ministry outlawed the publication of his work.

Related coverage

November 15, 2019 11:34 am
0

Lebanon’s Safadi Agrees to Be Next PM Amid Economic Crisis: Bassil

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanon's prime minister if he wins the support of leading...

Iran’s IRNA news agency reported on Monday that there may “possible” legal prosecution for selling Harari’s books, according to Haaretz.

Harari responded to the ban on Twitter, saying, “The Iranian regime fears free scientific inquiry. But I hope the Iranian people will find ways to obtain scientific knowledge and voice their views.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.