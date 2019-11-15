Iran Bans Sale, Purchase of Books by Israeli Historian

JNS.org – Iran announced on Monday the banning of books by an Israeli historian and professor, claiming that they promote the theory of evolution and falsify history.

Author Yuval Noah Harari is best known for his book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, which “explores how the currents of history have shaped our human societies, the animals and plants around us, and even our personalities.”

The book was originally published in Hebrew as a textbook for Harari’s students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, according to JTA. Harari is also the author of 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, as well as Homo Deus and Money.

The Tehran Publishers’ League is banning the sale or purchase of Harari’s books. In May, Iran’s Culture Ministry outlawed the publication of his work.

Iran’s IRNA news agency reported on Monday that there may “possible” legal prosecution for selling Harari’s books, according to Haaretz.

Harari responded to the ban on Twitter, saying, “The Iranian regime fears free scientific inquiry. But I hope the Iranian people will find ways to obtain scientific knowledge and voice their views.”