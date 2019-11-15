Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Connection With Vandalization of Jewish Graves in Denmark

Two men — including a prominent neo-Nazi activist — have been arrested in connection with the recent vandalization of 84 Jewish tombstones in the central Danish city of Randers, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The cemetery desecration took place last Saturday — the 81st anniversary of Kristallnacht, or “Night of Broken Glass,” which was a prelude to the Nazi Holocaust.

One of the detained suspects was identified as 38-year-old Jacob Vullum Andersen, a leader of the Nordic Resistance Movement, while the name of the other, a 27-year-old, was not published.

Andersen has denied involvement, but was quoted as telling Danish news outlet TV2, “We think it is positive that people have finally woken up and recognized that Jewish power and Jewish infiltration in society are extremely harmful and undesirable.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook last Sunday, “It pains me to think what it must be like to see the last resting place of loved ones exposed to such disgusting vandalism.”

Israeli Ambassador to Denmark Benny Dagan visited the cemetery on Wednesday and said the incident showed that “we must take antisemitism much more seriously.”