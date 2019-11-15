Friday, November 15th | 17 Heshvan 5780

November 15, 2019 1:12 pm
Report: Faroe Islands Set to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital, Open Diplomatic Mission There

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Tórshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands. Photo: Stig Nygaard via Wikimedia Commons.

The Faroe Islands is planning to establish an official diplomatic mission in Jerusalem and recognize the long-contested city as Israel’s capital, the Danish newspaper Politiken reported on Friday.

The foreign minister of the self-governing archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean – which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark — was quoted as saying the goal was to open the Jerusalem office in September or October 2020.

In the nearly two years since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and subsequently moved the American embassy to there from Tel Aviv, several countries have made noises about following suit, but none — except for Guatemala — have turned word into deed.

