As Gaza Ceasefire Wobbles, a Full-Scale Israeli Military Incursion Remains on the Table

JNS.org – The ceasefire put into place on Thursday morning between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization stood on shaky ground as terrorists violated it and launched a number of rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel throughout the day, with Jerusalem refraining from responding.

Skeptical Israelis see no end to the rocket fire, even if a temporary halt is reached. Some see an Israeli military ground incursion into Gaza as the only solution to finally wipe out the military capabilities of PIJ and Hamas, which would ultimately eliminate the terror threat that exists today against millions of innocent Israeli civilians.

Udi Dekel, managing director of the Institute for National Security Studies, told JNS he believes that “there is no good format to solve Gaza” and since, at the moment, Israel does not have a government that can make the hard decisions, “it is better to manage the situation” than to launch a major operation in Gaza.

However, some advocate going in—if not now, then at least eventually.

