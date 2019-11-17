KKL-JNF, Terror Victims File Lawsuit Against US Charity Allegedly

JNS.org – The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and American victims of terror have filed an unprecedented lawsuit in Washington, DC, targeting a US charity tied to the BDS movement that is allegedly funneling donations to Palestinian terror groups.

The lawsuit, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, et al vs. Education for Just Peace in the Middle East dba US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, seeks to hold the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), also known as the Education for a Just Peace in the Middle East, liable for conspiring to provide financial aid and other assistance to Palestinian terror groups, such as Hamas, that make up the Boycott National Committee (NBC), which leads the BDS movement.

“With this lawsuit, we’re exposing the link between organizations masquerading as human-rights organizations, but who use donations to advance the campaign of terror against Israel including through BDS, perpetrated by terror organizations like Hamas and supported by US charities,” stated KKL-JNF World Chairman Daniel Atar, who has led the initiative to hold the sponsors of terror legally accountable.

According to the complaint, “the USCPR has funneled online donations to the BNC, the umbrella organization that steers and coordinates the global activities of the BDS movement, knowing that in doing so they are supporting and sponsoring known FTOs.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that “USCPR has materially supported the FTOs responsible for incendiary terror balloons and kites launched from Hamas-controlled Gaza into Israel, as well as actively promotes and sponsors the worldwide ‘Stop the JNF Campaign’ specifically designed to harm KKL-JNF.”