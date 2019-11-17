New York Times Deletes Islamic Jihad Terror Reference From Story

The New York Times edited a reference that accurately described Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) as a terrorist group, from a November 12 story, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) found. This story appeared following an Israeli attack in Gaza that killed PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata.

“The group is listed as a terrorist organization by many countries, and is supported by Iran,” the first draft of the Times story said.

Inexplicably, that reference disappeared later in the day.

A reference to PIJ’s “harder line toward Israel” appeared in its place, CAMERA wrote.

After US special forces killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid last month, CAMERA noted, the newspaper had no qualms describing Abu Bakr as a “terrorist” who led a “terrorist group” that committed “acts of terror.”

The United States, Canada, European Union (EU), Japan, and others regard PIJ as a terrorist group.

US law defines terrorism as “the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.”

PIJ targets civilians, just like ISIS. It has been responsible for mass casualty bombings of Israeli markets, buses, and shopping malls over the years, in addition to its frequent rocket attacks aimed at killing civilians.

ISIS and PIJ are guilty of similar crimes, so why the decision to suddenly obscure the fact that PIJ is a terrorist organization that targets civilians? Maybe because Israel was involved.