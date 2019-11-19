2020 Democratic Candidates Say Jewish Settlements ‘Illegal,’ Slam US Reconsideration of Policy

JNS.org – Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates slammed the US State Department’s announcement on Monday that the United States is softening its stance on Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

It is a reversal of the 1978 State Department legal opinion, known as the Hansell Memorandum, that such neighborhoods are “inconsistent with international law.”

“Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal. This is clear from international law and multiple United Nations resolutions. Once again, Mr. Trump is isolating the United States and undermining diplomacy by pandering to his extremist base,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“The Trump administration’s statement on West Bank settlements is not only a significant step backward in our efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is the latest in a pattern of destructive decisions that harm our national interests,” tweeted South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

