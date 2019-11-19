Tuesday, November 19th | 21 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Sails Through Strait of Hormuz

Palestinian Extremists Hate the United States — and Not Just Because of Israel

Finding the ‘Why’ of Life Will Ease Your Suffering

Egyptian Actor Responds to Backlash for Starring With Israeli Actress Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

76-Year-Old Berlin Pensioner Beaten Up in Broad Daylight by Antisemitic Assailant

Has the Iranian Empire Overreached?

Trump Administration Shift on Settlements Draws Mixed Responses From Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups in US

Truth Is Not Selective: Poland vs. Netflix

Lebanon: On the Verge of Collapse

How the US Can Win Its ‘Maximum Pressure’ War Against Iran

November 19, 2019 10:36 am
0

Erdogan Says Turkey Aware That US Support for Kurdish YPG Will Not End Immediately

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan attends the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) summit in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / File.

Turkey is aware that the US support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia will not end immediately, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, but added that Ankara’s battle against the militia it considers a terrorist group will continue.

Ankara views the YPG as a terrorist group linked to Kurdish militants waging an insurgency on Turkish soil, and has launched three offensives in northern Syria against the militia. It has been infuriated by the U.S. support for the militia, repeatedly urging its NATO ally to halt its relations with the group.

Speaking to members of his AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey will continue to battle the YPG until all threats towards Turkey are stopped and every militant is eliminated. He added that no plan in the region can be realized without Turkey’s consent and support.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.