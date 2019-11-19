Tuesday, November 19th | 21 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Sails Through Strait of Hormuz

Palestinian Extremists Hate the United States — and Not Just Because of Israel

Finding the ‘Why’ of Life Will Ease Your Suffering

Egyptian Actor Responds to Backlash for Starring With Israeli Actress Gal Gadot in ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel

76-Year-Old Berlin Pensioner Beaten Up in Broad Daylight by Antisemitic Assailant

Has the Iranian Empire Overreached?

Trump Administration Shift on Settlements Draws Mixed Responses From Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups in US

Truth Is Not Selective: Poland vs. Netflix

Lebanon: On the Verge of Collapse

How the US Can Win Its ‘Maximum Pressure’ War Against Iran

November 19, 2019 12:13 pm
0

Tel Aviv’s Free Shabbat Public Transport Service to Start Friday

avatar by Lior Gutman / CTech

A view of the Yehudit Bridge and the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, Feb. 17, 2019. Photo: Adam Shuldman / Flash90.

CTech – Tel Aviv will officially launch its free weekend transportation service this Friday, the city announced Tuesday. In collaboration with neighboring towns Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, and Kiryat Ono, Tel Aviv will operate six routes covering over 300 kilometers. Minivans will pick up and drop off passengers at over 500 stops across the metropolitan area at a frequency of once every 30 minutes between 6 pm on Friday and 2 am on Saturday, and between 9 am and 5 pm on Saturday.

Tel Aviv has long awaited a solution for transportation during Shabbat and other Jewish holidays. The principle of the “status quo”—a guideline which dictates maintaining the common practice when it comes to the fundamentals of Jewish Orthodoxy, especially Shabbat observance—effectively prevents the state from offering public transportation services on Shabbat, but since Tel Aviv’s service is free, it does not currently fall under the legal definition of public transportation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.