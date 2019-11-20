Right-Wing Holocaust Denial — in America

Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), a group that promotes conservatism on college campuses, has kicked one of its prominent speakers, Michelle Malkin, to the curb.

They cut ties with Malkin after she expressed support for Nick Fuentes, an angry young man from Chicago who traffics in Holocaust denial, and portrays Jews as backstabbers seeking to undermine the American body politic. For Fuentes and his supporters, mass immigration plays the same role that the Versailles Treaty played in the minds of angry young Germans reeling from their country’s loss in World War I.

Fuentes addresses his adoring fans on a YouTube channel, named, ominously enough, America First. Give Fuentes a long leather jacket, a visor cap, a riding crop, and an Iron Cross, and he’d fit right in with the lunatics who brought Germany and the rest of Europe to disaster in the mid-20th century.

Malkin came to Fuentes’s defense after the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) condemned him for trafficking in Holocaust denial. The ZOA cited an old video of Fuentes’ in which he obliquely argues that the figure of 6 million Jewish deaths during the Holocaust is too high an estimate.

In the video, Fuentes does not speak about Jews directly, but about the number of cookies being cooked in ovens. He did this in response to a viewer who asked him in a YouTube comment: “If I take one hour to cook a batch of cookies in Cookie Monster’s 15 ovens working 24 hours a day every day for five years, how long does it take to make 6 million batches of cookies?”

“I don’t know,” Fuentes said in response, before going on a two-minute riff about how the 6 million estimate is way off, and saying that maybe the actual number of batches of cookies baked is between 200,000 and 300,000.

He also jokes about the shadows from the smokestacks of Cookie Monster’s ovens not being visible from aerial photographs, and that the soil beneath the ovens is not really deep enough to account for all the batches of cookies prepared in the ovens. He even suggests that maybe the ovens were used for delousing. During the monologue, throughout which Fuentes displays an ugly smirk, he says, “The math doesn’t seem to add up here.”

After the ZOA called him out for Holocaust denial, Fuentes said that the organization once had Louis Brandeis as a member. “Louis Brandeis,” he said, “Who got us into World War I — thanks for that! — in exchange for the Balfour Declaration.”

There’s just one problem, and it’s a big one: the US declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, several months before the British issued the Balfour Declaration on November 2, 1917. Moreover, America’s entrance into World War I was brought about partly as a result of growing hostility over Americans dying in German U-boat attacks, such as the one that sank the Lusitania in 1915, killing 128 Americans.

During this same segment, Fuentes asked his followers to ask Andrew Klavan, a Jew who converted to Christianity, why his son is more “based” or hard-line than he is on a number of social issues. “Is it because he’s only half Jewish?” Fuentes stated. “That might be a funny question to ask.”

He also declared that Turning Point USA, a rival organization that Fuentes portrays as betraying conservative principles, is anti-American. Suggesting that he has some dirt on Turning Point USA, Fuentes said, “It’s no surprise that an organization that gets money from Scientologists and Zionists and … people that prop up degenerates and prop up people that hate the country … it’s no surprise what is lurking in the closet for them.”

As far as ZOA’s accusation that he denied the Holocaust with his Cookie Monster monologue? “You lampoon that a little bit and you’re an oven denier,” he said. “I’ve never openly denied it so eat shit.”

Predictably, Fuentes’s supporters offer up ugly comments in the chat section of the YouTube video. One wrote, “IT’S TIME TO BAN ZIONISTS FROM NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE PERMANTLY.” Another typed, “Press D for Dancing Israelis [an internet meme that blames Israel for 9/11].” And another supporter typed, “SIX MILLION MORE.”

In 2017, an associate of Fuentes’ secretly recorded him while asking if he was “hurt in his daily existence by Jews.” His answer: “Yes. Absolutely.”

YAF did exactly the right thing by disassociating itself from Malkin for coming to Fuentes’ defense.