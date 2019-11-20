Wednesday, November 20th | 22 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dozens of University of Toronto Faculty Call Out ‘Antisemitic BDS Movement,’ Urge Adoption of IHRA Definition

Synagogues Were Among Planned Targets of Convicted UK Teenage Neo-Nazi

The Palestinian Authority’s Corruption Dooms Chances for Peace

Right-Wing Holocaust Denial — in America

US Recognizes Settlement Truth

Israel’s Political Deadlock Deepens, as Centrist Gantz Fails to Form Government

Political Advocacy Journalism Distorts Coverage of US Policy on Settlements

Trump Shift on Israeli Settlements Fulfills Wish List of Evangelical Base

Blind Hate Against Israel Displayed at Palestinian Times Square Rally

At Oberlin and Elsewhere, Anti-Zionism Is Not a Valid Viewpoint

November 20, 2019 11:55 am
0

UK Conservative Party Candidate Suspended Over Defamatory Comments

avatar by JNS.org

United Kingdom Conservative Party candidate Ryan Houghton. Photo: Facebook.

JNS.org – As the Dec. 12 elections in the United Kingdom approach, a Conservative Party candidate has been suspended over social-media posts he made several years ago about the Holocaust, in addition to denigrating other sectors of society.

The Scottish Tories withdrew their backing of Aberdeen North candidate Ryan Houghton, a local councillor, as the remarks were being probed.

“The comments contained in these blogs are unacceptable, and Mr. Houghton has been suspended as a member of the Scottish Conservative Party as a result,” said a spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives. “The party has also withdrawn its support for his candidacy in Aberdeen North. The Scottish Conservatives deplore all forms of Islamophobia, homophobia and antisemitism.”

In a statement, Houghton explained that he made a thread about freedom of speech and comments made by Holocaust-denier David Irving. He noted that “after watching one of his lectures online, I had referenced his view that part of the Holocaust had been fabricated or exaggerated.”

Related coverage

November 20, 2019 4:34 pm
0

Dozens of University of Toronto Faculty Call Out ‘Antisemitic BDS Movement,’ Urge Adoption of IHRA Definition

Dozens of University of Toronto faculty members urged President Meric Gertler on Tuesday to root out antisemitism on their campus,...

“At the age of 20 on an online forum, I took part in a range of political discussions,” said Houghton. “These included terrorism, LGBT rights and antisemitism.”

“I apologize unreservedly for any hurt now caused by these comments and have been in contact with members of the Jewish community in Aberdeen,” he added.

The initial comments were first reported by The National.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.