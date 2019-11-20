Wednesday, November 20th | 22 Heshvan 5780

November 20, 2019 10:45 am
UN Committee Adopts Eight Resolutions Blasting Israel

avatar by JNS.org

The UN General Assembly meeting hall in New York. Photo: Reuters / Brendan McDermid.

JNS.org – The UN General Assembly Fourth Committee adopted eight resolutions on Friday that singled out or condemned Israel, reported the watchdog group UN Watch.

The resolutions condemn Israel for “repressive measures” against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights and demand Israel hand over the land to Syria; renew the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency; and renew the mandate of the UN’s “special committee to investigate Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the Occupied Territories.”

All 193 UN member states belong to the Special Political and Decolonization Committee, also known as Fourth Committee. The votes will be repeated in December when the GA plenary formally ratifies the resolutions, according to UN Watch.

Acting US Deputy Representative to the United Nations Cherith Norman Chalet, denounced the world body in front of the General Assembly on Friday, saying, “It is deplorable that the United Nations—an institution founded upon the idea that all nations should be treated equally—should be so often used by member states to treat one state in particular, Israel, unequally.”

“We see resolutions that are quick to condemn all manner of Israeli actions, but say nothing or almost nothing about terrorist attacks against innocent civilians,” she added. “This is particularly apparent when we see Israel blamed for the situation in Gaza, while none of these resolutions even mentions the word ‘Hamas,’ or any armed groups in Gaza.

“Just this week,” she continued, “we saw barrages of rockets on Israeli civilians fired from Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. It is shameful that the UN cannot condemn these acts of terror in any of the resolutions. One-sided resolutions do not help advance peace. The cause of peace will be served when the bias of the United Nations against Israel ends.”

