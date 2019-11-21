Thursday, November 21st | 23 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Jewish Groups Denounce Country’s ‘Betrayal’ of Israel at UN

Can Jews Practice Yoga? Yes!

The US Gets It Right on Settlements

The PFLP: Abbas’ Dirty Terrorist Secret

Proud Palestinian Jew-Hatred on the Record at the UN

Washington and Ankara: Sweet Words, But Differences Remain

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Indicted on Corruption Charges, Including Bribery

Vassar President Criticizes Antisemitic Protests Against Israeli Speaker

IT Management Company BigPanda Raises $50 Million

With Gantz Having Failed to Secure a Coalition, What’s Next for Israel?

November 21, 2019 11:13 am
0

IT Management Company BigPanda Raises $50 Million

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

BigPanda CEO Assaf Resnick. Photo: BigPanda Inc.

CTech – IT management company BigPanda Inc. has raised a $50 million series C funding round, the company announced Thursday. The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Battery Ventures, and Mayfield Fund LLC. This investment brings BigPanda’s total equity raised to date to more than $120 million.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, BigPanda develops a machine learning-based service that aggregates multiple data sources and alerts into specific, manageable issues for enterprise IT teams. The company lists Intel, Turner Broadcasting, and Warner Media LLC among its customers.

The company currently employs 40 people in its research and development office in Tel Aviv, and intends to use the funding to hire an additional 30 people.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.