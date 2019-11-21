London Stock Exchange Group to Hold 4th Annual Capital Markets Conference in Tel Aviv-Israel

Thursday, November 21st | 23 Heshvan 5780

November 21, 2019 9:40 am
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

UK Parliament in London. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Connecting companies from around the globe to capital is what makes London the world’s most international market. Twenty-six Israeli companies are currently listed in London, having raised over $17.1 billion in equity capital through IPOs and follow-on offerings across our Main Market and on AIM. More broadly, London Stock Exchange accounted for 35 percent of cross-border IPOs in the first nine months of the year by value, more than any other exchange. London is a leading international financial center for tech companies. There are over 170 technology companies from 24 countries listed in London, representing an aggregate capitalization of approximately $260 billion.

And it’s not just equity capital. London is also home to Israel’s largest ever Euro denominated sovereign bond, underlining the strength of business ties between Israel and the UK. The 2017 €2.25 billion issuance was more than four times oversubscribed with the combined order books’ total exceeding €9.5 billion.

Following the success of last year’s event where we welcomed over 200 participants, London Stock Exchange Group will hold its 4th annual Israel Capital Markets Conference on December 5. At the event in Tel Aviv, Israel’s business community will hear from delegates from the UK government, global advisory firms, as well as investors, advisors and Israeli listed companies in presentations and panel discussions. They will be joined by representatives from across LSEG’s businesses to share their insights on London’s capital markets, preparing to be a public company, IPO myths, secondary markets and FTSE Russell indexes.

The author is the head of Primary Markets Israel at the London Stock Exchange.

