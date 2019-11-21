London Stock Exchange Group to Hold 4th Annual Capital Markets Conference in Tel Aviv-Israel

And it’s not just equity capital. London is also home to Israel’s largest ever Euro denominated sovereign bond, underlining the strength of business ties between Israel and the UK. The 2017 €2.25 billion issuance was more than four times oversubscribed with the combined order books’ total exceeding €9.5 billion.

Following the success of last year’s event where we welcomed over 200 participants, London Stock Exchange Group will hold its 4th annual Israel Capital Markets Conference on December 5. At the event in Tel Aviv, Israel’s business community will hear from delegates from the UK government, global advisory firms, as well as investors, advisors and Israeli listed companies in presentations and panel discussions. They will be joined by representatives from across LSEG’s businesses to share their insights on London’s capital markets, preparing to be a public company, IPO myths, secondary markets and FTSE Russell indexes.

The author is the head of Primary Markets Israel at the London Stock Exchange.