November 22, 2019 9:52 am
0

Britain Urges Israel to Halt Settlement Expansion, in Contrast to US

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank, Feb. 15, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad / File.

Britain urged Israel to halt its “counterproductive” settlement expansion on Thursday, saying it was illegal under international law.

The Foreign Office reiterated its position on the settlements after the United States on Monday effectively backed Israel’s right to build settlements in the West Bank.

“The position of the UK on settlements is clear,” it said in a statement. “They are illegal under international law, present an obstacle to peace, and threaten the viability of a two-state solution. We urge Israel to halt its counterproductive settlement expansion.”

