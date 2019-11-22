Sacha Baron Cohen Slams Social Media Giants for Hate Speech on Platforms

JNS.org – British Jewish actor Sacha Baron Cohen, upon accepting the Anti-Defamation League’s International Fellowship Award in New York City on Thursday, criticized social-media giants for allowing hate speech to flourish on their platforms.

He called the steps taken by social-media companies to reduce hate and vile conspiracy theories on their sites as “mostly superficial.”

He told the crowd: “I believe it’s time for a fundamental rethink of social media and how it spreads hate, conspiracies and lies.”

The actor, who stars in the Netflix series “The Spy,” particularly blasted Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, and his “simply absurd” and “ludicrous” speech last month at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he warned against new laws and regulations to combat hate speech on companies like his.

Related coverage Leonard Cohen’s Son Releases Posthumous Album of Legendary Singer’s Unfinished Work The son of the late legendary Jewish singer Leonard Cohen released on Friday a posthumously-completed album of music left unfinished...