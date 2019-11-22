VW Says Arena Must Cover German Carmaker’s Name During Far-Right Event

Volkswagen has told a sports arena in western Germany to cover up the carmaker’s name when the far–right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party holds an event there.

The AfD is holding a national congress at the Volkswagen Halle arena in the city of Brunswick on Nov. 30-Dec.1.

A spokesman for VW‘s works council said the lettering at the stadium spelling out Volkswagen must be covered as the carmaker wants to distance itself from a party that promotes an “ethnic, nationalist” agenda that goes against the company’s values.

“This party stands unequivocally against the values of our company such as respect, diversity, tolerance and the spirit of partnership,” said the works council’s spokesman, Heiko Lossie, adding that the VW board had approved the decision.

Related coverage TIME Magazine Includes Israeli-Water Technology in Top 100 Inventions of 2019 JNS.org - A machine that makes safe, clean drinking water out of ambient air—manufactured by the Israel-based company of Watergen—was...

The AfD, which criticized the decision, was thrust into the Bundestag national parliament two years ago by voters angry at Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to welcome almost 1 million refugees, mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Germany’s established political parties refuse to form alliances with the AfD at both the state and national levels, accusing it of harboring racist and antisemitic views, charges it denies.