November 25, 2019 4:36 pm
Close Down These 10 Antisemitic Accounts, ADL Tells Social Media Giants

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A screenshot of Alison Chabloz performing a song that insults survivors of the Holocaust.

In its latest attempt to pressure social media platforms into a crackdown on racist and antisemitic accounts, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Monday published a list of feeds that it wants shut because of their hateful content.

In a statement, the Jewish civil rights organization said the list had been drawn up in the wake of a speech by top UK actor Sacha Baron Cohen to an ADL summit last week, in which he asserted: “All this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history.”

ADL followed up with a short list of  people and organizations espousing virulently antisemitic views with active accounts on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube — some of them for more than a decade.

Among the accounts highlighted were those of former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke — who pushes antisemitic conspiracy theories — and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whose recent antisemitic barbs include a 2018 tweet that called Jews “termites.”

Also present on the list were Richard Spencer, a white supremacist who serves as a poster child for the extremists of the “alt-right”; Gilad Atzmon, a former Israeli now based in London who vents against Judaism and Zionism as “tyrannical”; and Alison Chabloz, a UK-based convicted Holocaust denier whose YouTube channel features her songs mocking the Nazi Holocaust.

“These accounts — hardly an exhaustive list — should have been removed long ago,” the ADL said. “It’s well past time for social media giants to take responsibility for the content they host, promote and disseminate. These accounts should be removed immediately.”

