Monday, November 25th | 27 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Africa’s Top University Decisively Rejects Call to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions

‘My Faith Is What Drives Me To Do This,’ Says UK Muslim Woman Who Defended Jewish Family From Antisemite on London Underground

Turkey to Test Russian S-400 Systems Despite US Pressure: Media

US Navy Chief Fired Over Handling of SEAL Saga Involving Trump

Human Rights Watch Official, Described as ‘Active BDS Propagator,’ Leaves Israel After Expulsion Order

The Solitary Soldier Has Become a Major Factor in Today’s Battlefield, Says IAI VP

‘Woodstock Meets the Bible’ as Tens of Thousands Flock to Hebron for Chayei Sarah Pilgrimage

Israel’s Political Fallout From Netanyahu Indictment Highlights Entrenched Partisan Divide

Play on Lithuanian WWII-Era Collaborators Sparks Controversy

Led by High Tech, Israeli Exports to Hit Record of $114 Billion in 2019

November 25, 2019 10:19 am
0

Hezbollah Lashes Out at US, Accusing It of Interference in Lebanon

avatar by JNS.org

A woman holds a Lebanese flag as riot police confront Hezbollah supporters during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis.

JNS.org – Hezbollah accused the United States on Friday of meddling in the formation of a new Lebanese government amid one of the country’s worst economic crises.

“The first obstruction in the formation of the government is America because it wants a government that resembles it, and we want a government that resembles the Lebanese people,” Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem told Reuters.

“Let them leave us alone so we can reach an understanding among ourselves. The more they intervene the more they delay the solution.”

Qassem also said, according to the report, that “the corrupt must stand trial in Lebanon regardless of who they are … we support all measures that limit corruption and that recover looted wealth.”

Related coverage

November 25, 2019 11:38 am
0

Turkey to Test Russian S-400 Systems Despite US Pressure: Media

Turkish F-16 warplanes will fly over the country's capital Ankara on Monday to test its new Russian S-400 missile defenses,...

The Hezbollah deputy leader also accused the United States of attempting to create “security problems” in Lebanon.

“I do not see signs of a civil war in Lebanon. Hezbollah is determined not to fall into strife that America wants. But we have information of American attempts to create some security problems,” he said.

Last week, protesters gathered outside the office of Lebanese legislator Mohammed Raad, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, chanting “the people want to bring down the regime,” the AP reported. One used a metal rod to knock down a sign bearing Raad’s name, while the others cheered, according to the report.

Shi’ite Hezbollah, along with the Shi’ite Amal Party, has always counted on support for the country’s Shi’ite community.

However, the current popular protests engulfing Lebanon are directed against the ruling elite, including Hezbollah.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.