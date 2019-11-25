Monday, November 25th | 27 Heshvan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Africa’s Top University Decisively Rejects Call to Boycott Israeli Academic Institutions

‘My Faith Is What Drives Me To Do This,’ Says UK Muslim Woman Who Defended Jewish Family From Antisemite on London Underground

Turkey to Test Russian S-400 Systems Despite US Pressure: Media

US Navy Chief Fired Over Handling of SEAL Saga Involving Trump

Human Rights Watch Official, Described as ‘Active BDS Propagator,’ Leaves Israel After Expulsion Order

The Solitary Soldier Has Become a Major Factor in Today’s Battlefield, Says IAI VP

‘Woodstock Meets the Bible’ as Tens of Thousands Flock to Hebron for Chayei Sarah Pilgrimage

Israel’s Political Fallout From Netanyahu Indictment Highlights Entrenched Partisan Divide

Play on Lithuanian WWII-Era Collaborators Sparks Controversy

Led by High Tech, Israeli Exports to Hit Record of $114 Billion in 2019

November 25, 2019 10:16 am
0

King Abdullah: ‘Jordanian-Israeli Relationship Is at an All-Time Low’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Jordan’s King Abdullah (left) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2014. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

JNS.org – “The Jordanian-Israeli relationship is at an all-time low,” Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Thursday at an event in New York City hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The two countries recently marked the 25-year anniversary of their historic peace agreement, although their relations have recently become strained.

“Part of it is because of the Israeli domestic matters,” said Abdullah, in an apparent reference to the political gridlock in Israel which could see the country hold its third election in less than a year.

“The problems that we have had with Israel [are] bilateral. … Now I hope, whatever happens in Israel over the next two or three months, we can get back to talking to each other on simple issues that we haven’t been able to talk about for the past two years,” said Abdullah.

Related coverage

November 25, 2019 11:38 am
0

Turkey to Test Russian S-400 Systems Despite US Pressure: Media

Turkish F-16 warplanes will fly over the country's capital Ankara on Monday to test its new Russian S-400 missile defenses,...

In his remarks, Abdullah also discarded the notion that peace could be achieved between Israel and the Palestinians without the backing of the United States.

“Anybody who is in the international community who says that we can have peace between Israelis and Palestinians without the support of America doesn’t know our region and the role that America plays,” he said. “We all need America to bring both sides together.”

Jordan has long supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which would include the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria, Gaza Strip and eastern Jerusalem.

In September, Abdullah said that if Israel goes ahead with the idea of annexing all the settlements in Judea and Samaria it would be a “disaster” for attempts to find any two-state solution.

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the time, Abdullah said he was “extremely concerned” about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

Abdullah on Thursday added that the peace process was currently stalled, suggesting it could not be revived until after a new Israeli government is formed.

“Unfortunately, we are in pause mode. As you well know, Israelis have gone through a series of elections. We may be seeing another three months of elections,” he said. “So as a result, we are all in pause mode and we haven’t been able to get people back around the table, talking to each other.”

The Jordanian king stressed that Israel’s full integration into the Middle East requires a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Israel’s future is being a part of the Middle East, but the problem is that is never going to happen 100 percent unless we solve the Palestinian problem. There is a lot of people in our part of the world who can say behind closed doors: ‘Do whatever you want.’ But in reality it is a sensitive or an emotional issue. Unless we can solve the Israeli-Palestinian issue, we will never have the full integration that all of us deserve,” he remarked.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.