Congressmen Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Against Rockets Fired on Israel

November 27, 2019 10:34 am
avatar by JNS.org

A trail of smoke is seen as a rocket is fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Nov. 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

JNS.org – Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY) have introduced a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives condemning the recent rocket attacks on Israel and supporting the country’s right to defend itself.

“When heinous terrorist groups like Palestinian Islamic Jihad fire hundreds of rockets at innocent civilians in Israel, there should be no question who the United States stands with. We must stand with our historic ally, Israel—the key democracy in the region. That’s why members on both sides of the aisle have come together to support Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorist rockets,” said Gottheimer.

Joining the two congressmen as co-sponsors of H.Res. 727 are Reps. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Elaine Luria (D-Va.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Max Rose (D-NY), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Ben McAdams (D-Utah), Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Susie Lee (D-Nev.) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ).

Between Nov. 12-14, Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza launched more than 450 rockets at Israel, evacuating homes, schools and hospitals, and forcing Israeli citizens to flee to bomb shelters.

On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorists launched two rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, with one shot down by the Iron Dome system and another striking an open field.

The latest attack came after a day of protests by thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank over the recent US announcement that it no longer considers Israeli settlements in violation of international law.

