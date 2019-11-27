Wednesday, November 27th | 30 Heshvan 5780

Israel's Netanyahu Hints Security Cooperation With UK Could End if Corbyn Becomes PM

November 27, 2019 1:28 pm
Israel’s Netanyahu Hints Security Cooperation With UK Could End if Corbyn Becomes PM

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside his home in north London. Photo: Reuters / Peter Nicholls.

A British newspaper reported on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in an interview earlier this year that intelligence cooperation between his country and the UK might end if Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took over at 10 Downing Street.

“What do you think?” Netanyahu replied, without elaborating, when asked by the The Telegraph during a visit to London in September if such security collaboration could continue if Corbyn was elected prime minister and fulfilled his promises to end arms sales to Israel and recognize Palestinian statehood.

The far-left Corbyn is known for his vehement anti-Israel views, and Labour has been beset by a series of antisemitism scandals since he became the party’s leader in 2015.

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in a radio interview that no discussions had yet been held on how relations with the UK would be impacted if Corbyn emerged victorious after the British parliamentary elections on Dec. 12.

Earlier this week, the UK’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, declared Corbyn to be unfit to serve as prime minister because of the Labour antisemitism issue.

“It is a failure of leadership,” wrote Mirvis in The Times. “A new poison — sanctioned from the top — has taken root in the Labour Party.”

“Be in no doubt, the very soul of our nation is at stake,” he added.

