It’s Time to Cancel the Jew Exception

I am going to need a financial advisor.

In a few months I’m going to get a check from the US government for $5 million.

Here’s how it’s going to work. Right after I submit this article to The Algemeiner, I’m going to call the local FBI office and tell whoever picks up the phone that one of their most wanted terrorists, Ahlam Tamimi, is living in Jordan — a country which, conveniently enough, has an extradition treaty with the United States.

“I saw the wanted poster for Tamimi on the Internet,” I’ll tell them. “It says $5 million for information leading to her arrest or conviction! When do I get my money? Do you need my routing number for my bank account?”

Related coverage Netanyahu Indictments Are Shifting Few Israeli Voters According to a poll released this week by Israel Hayom, 64 percent of Israelis say that the indictments against Prime Minister Benjamin...

Once paperwork is completed and the FBI is alerted to Tamimi’s location, the agency will put a call in to the US State Department which will contact King Abdullah II of Jordan, a moderate opposed to terrorism. And for sure, King Abdullah will do the right thing and put her on a plane to the US. A few days later, I’ll get my money and call my newfound financial advisor who will tell me where to invest so I will never have to work again.

We’re talking inter-generational wealth here!

I just hope that Tamimi’s neighbors in Jordan haven’t called the US Embassy in Amman to try and collect the money! It’s a real possibility. Not only did the FBI produce wanted posters in English, they printed them in Arabic as well. Maybe one of Tamimi’s neighbors in Jordan will turn her in and deprive me of my reward!

Get real.

The FBI’s wanted posters have about as much force and credibility as the United Church of Christ’s (UCC) 2015 vote to divest. Four years later, the church’s pension fund still owns the stocks the church said it would sell and two years after the FBI issued its wanted poster, Tamimi walks free in Jordan.

Like the UCC vote to divest, the $5 million reward is just a charade, a sham, like a lot of statements are when Jews are involved. Unless folks in the US government get a backbone and enforce federal law, Tamimi will spend the rest of her life living as a hero in her native Jordan.

It’s an outrage.

Ahlam Tamimi is an unrepentant murderer who used the blood of dead Jews to redeem herself in the eyes of her family and fellow Jordanians after she got pregnant out of wedlock in the late 1990s. Getting pregnant out of wedlock is a dangerous thing for a young girl to do in a Muslim-majority country. Her father’s anger prompted Tamimi’s boyfriend to flee Jordan, apparently to Egypt.

Tamimi was forced to give up the baby and exiled to the West Bank where she went to Birzeit University to study journalism and become a terrorist. Her first act of terrorism, perpetrated on behalf of Tanzim, was a failed bombing attempt of a supermarket in the basement of a Jerusalem department store in July 2001. Tamimi, now working for Hamas, hit the jackpot with her second act of terrorism when she escorted a suicide bomber into the Sbarro Pizzeria on Aug. 9, 2001. She picked the target because it was filled with Jewish children.

The bombing killed 15 people, 13 of them Israelis, including a 15-year-old girl named Malki Roth and her best friend, Michal Raziel, 16. Tamimi was jubilant over the deaths she had caused and said so to anyone who asked in the following years.

Soon after the bombing she was captured, tried, convicted, and sentenced to 16 life sentences in an Israeli prison. Fifteen of the sentences were for the 15 deaths she caused, the 16th was for the injuries she inflicted on more than 100 other victims by sending a suicide bomber into the pizzeria. During her trial, she taunted the Israeli judges, declaring she did not recognize the legitimacy of the court.

As it turned out, Tamimi was released in 2011 as part of the prisoner exchange to get back Corporal Gilad Shalit.

Her role in a terrible act of terrorism did not disqualify her from being lionized by James M. Wall, former editor of the Christian Century (and a well-known antisemite) in a blog post published 10 days after she was released. Wall celebrated her release and her marriage to another terrorist with whom she corresponded while in jail.

Upon her release from prison, Tamimi returned to Jordan a hero, hosting a popular TV show titled “Breezes of the Free.” She hosted this show, which allowed her to serve as a propagandistic bridge to Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons, from February 2012 to September 2016. By inciting against Israelis on this show and in many other media appearances — which made her a star throughout the Arab world — Tamimi violated the letter and spirit of the terms of her conditional release from Israeli prison.

Enter Arnold Roth, the father of Malki Roth, one of the victims of the bomb attack that Tamimi organized and helped carry out. Malki was, like two other victims of the attack (one of whom is still in a coma), a US citizen. Roth reminded the US Department of Justice that under US law, people who murder Americans abroad are subject to prosecution in American courts. The law had never been used to prosecute terrorists who had killed American citizens in Israel, Roth told the FBI.

The wheels of justice started to turn when the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Tamimi in early 2017 and the State Department said it would pay $5 million to anyone who gives information leading to her “arrest or conviction.” Given that Jordan and the US have an extradition treaty, it seemed only a matter of time before Tamimi would be put on trial in the US.

The wheels of justice ground to a halt, however, when the Jordanian government refused to hand Tamimi over to the US government. Six days after the charges against Tamimi were unveiled, the Jordanian Court of Cassation (or Supreme Court) declared that extradition treaty it had signed with the US in 1995 was unconstitutional.

It was a clear ruse to protect Tamimi from extradition. This so-called “unconstitutional” treaty, which was signed to facilitate the arrest and prosecution of one of the terrorists responsible for the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing, had been used to extradite a number of terrorists from Jordan to the US in the years since its signing. It wasn’t until Tamimi became subject to extradition that was it declared null and void.

How convenient.

It’s all part of the ever-present “Jew exception.” When justice for Jews is at stake, the promises people have made — even to the US government — don’t matter.

And so there you have it. Ahlam Tamimi, a woman who has bragged of murdering Jewish children, lives as a hero, out in the open, in her native Jordan.

The $5 million reward for information leading to her arrest doesn’t mean a damn thing.

Everyone knows what she did.

Everyone knows where she lives.

And unless somebody decides to cancel the Jew Exception, Tamimi will evade prosecution for her role in the murder of US citizens.

Dexter Van Zile is Christian Media Analyst for the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis. His opinions are his own.