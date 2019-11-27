‘Jew Coup’: The Founder of a White House-Accredited Media Outlet’s Shocking Antisemitic Rant

The host of a far-right Christian talk show whose outlet has frequently received White House press credentials from US President Donald Trump’s administration has posted a viciously antisemitic rant about the current presidential impeachment battle in the US Congress.

Pastor Rick Wiles let rip against what he called a “Jew coup” on his talk show last Monday on the extremist TruNews website that he founded.

Addressing the impeachment proceedings currently underway against Trump, Wiles raved: “That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda.”

The Democratic Party’s bid to impeach Trump was in fact “a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate,” the pastor insisted.

Comparing the current political divide in the US to the Civil War in the 1860s, Wiles said Americans would be asked, “Are you fighting for the North or the South?”

“People are going to be forced, possibly by this Christmas, to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States,” he continued. “There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”

Antisemitic, racist and anti-LGBTQ content is a staple of the TruNews site, which was founded by Wiles. Lurid headlines and teasers on the website’s home page on Wednesday included, “Kosher Cash: How Kushner and Evangelical Zionists Profit From West Bank Proclamation” and “Human Life on Trial: American Abortion and Modern Child Sacrifice.”

Despite this record, TruNews continues to receive press accreditation from the White House and invitations to official events.

In Sept. 2018, a TruNews reporter named Edward Szall was even called on by Trump to ask a question at a White House press briefing. Szall duly asked Trump about his forthcoming “great peace deal” between Israel and the Palestinians, to which the president responded: “I’ve always heard the deal between, as you know, Israeli and the Palestinians, that’s like the toughest deal. Every possible thing is tough about that. I think we’re gonna make a deal.” Trump then repeated: “I think we’re gonna make a deal.”

According to Doc Burkhart, Wiles’ co-host on TruNews, the outlet enjoys “a very good relationship with the White House press office.”

Speaking on the channel on Sept. 5, Burkhart said that the attitude of the White House toward the far-right media outlet had “always been very cordial and very kind.”

“We’ve never been pushed away out of anything,” Burkhart said.

Added Wiles, who was sitting alongside: “We turn down more White House invitations; we don’t go to all of them because we just don’t have the funding and the manpower to go to every single event that the White House invites us to. We are very appreciative that the White House invites us to these things.”