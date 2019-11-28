Australia Sees 30 Percent Rise in Antisemitic Incidents in 2019, New Report Reveals

JNS.org – A new report on antisemitism in Australia revealed a 30 percent spike in serious incidents involving direct verbal abuse, harassment and intimidation of Jewish residents.

There were 368 recorded antisemitic incidents in Australia during the year ending with Sept. 30, 2019, according to the annual “Report on Antisemitism in Australia,” published by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. The total figure consists of 225 attacks and 143 threats.

The 30 percent spike in the number of reported incidents rose from 88 in 2018 to 114 in 2019, and the number of reported graffiti attacks went up from 46 to 95 during the same period. The incidents were logged by the ECAJ, Jewish community umbrella organizations in each Australian state, in addition to other Jewish community groups.

“The overall number of antisemitic incidents continued at, and slightly exceeded, the unusually high number logged during 2018, which saw a 59 percent increase over the previous year,” Julie Nathan, the ECAJ’s research director on antisemitism, said in a statement.

