November 28, 2019 11:08 am
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Attack Near Syria Border: Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish soldiers patrol along a wall on the border line between Turkey and Syria, in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Oct. 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Kemal Aslan.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in southern Turkey in a mortar attack near a military base in the town of Akcakale on the Syrian border, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Turkey had retaliated.

The attack took place on Wednesday and targeted a base across from the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, which Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies seized in a military operation against the Kurdish YPG militia last month, the Defense Ministry said.

Turkish forces had immediately opened retaliatory fire towards the source of the attack, a ministry statement said, and operations in the region continued.

