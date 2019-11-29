Friday, November 29th | 1 Kislev 5780

November 29, 2019 1:14 pm
Israeli Diplomats Celebrate 72nd Anniversary of UN Decision That Led to Jewish State’s Founding

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Jews in British Mandate Palestine celebrate the UN General Assembly’s passage of Resolution 181. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Friday marked the 72nd anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s passage of Resolution 181, which lead to the establishment of the State of Israel.

Israel’s current UN ambassador, Danny Danon, celebrated the occasion with a tweet, saying the Jewish state “continues to exemplify the Zionist ideals, fulfilling our ancestors’ dreams.”

He added, “Today, 163 nations recognize the State of Israel as we continue to build our state and be a rising force in the world. Am Yisrael Chai!”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted, “We’re proud of Israel’s achievements and contribution to the world in the last 72 years.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Mark Regev highlighted the Palestinians’ rejection of the partition plan, accusing their leaders of choosing “violence over compromise.”

“When will they finally admit their mistake?” he asked.

