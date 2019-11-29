Israeli Diplomats Celebrate 72nd Anniversary of UN Decision That Led to Jewish State’s Founding

Friday marked the 72nd anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s passage of Resolution 181, which lead to the establishment of the State of Israel.

Israel’s current UN ambassador, Danny Danon, celebrated the occasion with a tweet, saying the Jewish state “continues to exemplify the Zionist ideals, fulfilling our ancestors’ dreams.”

He added, “Today, 163 nations recognize the State of Israel as we continue to build our state and be a rising force in the world. Am Yisrael Chai!”

72 years ago today, the UN voted to create a Jewish state. Israel continues to exemplify the Zionist ideals, fulfilling our ancestors dreams. Today, 163 nations recognize the State of Israel as we continue to build our state & be a rising force in the world. Am Yisrael Chai! pic.twitter.com/mYK55BkFL7 — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 29, 2019

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted, “We’re proud of Israel’s achievements and contribution to the world in the last 72 years.”

#OnThisDay (Nov 29) in 1947 the #UN passed res 181, which later led to the birth of the State of Israel. ✅33 voted in favor

❌13 voted against

🤔10 abstained

❓1 absent We’re proud of Israel’s achievements & contribution to the 🌎 in the last 72 yrs 🇮🇱pic.twitter.com/taGVBn0UCx — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 29, 2019

Israeli Ambassador to the UK Mark Regev highlighted the Palestinians’ rejection of the partition plan, accusing their leaders of choosing “violence over compromise.”

“When will they finally admit their mistake?” he asked.