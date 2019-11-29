Rivlin Praises UK Chief Rabbi’s ‘Clear Voice’ on Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin praised Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis on Wednesday and expressed support for his recent article strongly criticizing British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

During a meeting between the two in London, Rivlin thanked Mirvis for his “clear voice and leadership,” the President’s Office said according to AP.

In his article, published on the website of The Times, Mirvis wrote that “just weeks before we go to the polls, the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety.”

“During the past few years, on my travels through the UK and further afield, one concern has been expressed to me more than any other. Of course, the threats of the far right and violent jihadism never go away, but the question I am now most frequently asked is: What will become of Jews and Judaism in Britain if the Labour Party forms the next government?” he said.