Friday, November 29th | 1 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Rioter Killed in Renewed Gaza Border Unrest

London Man Jailed for ‘Vile’ Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Women

Israeli Diplomats Celebrate 72nd Anniversary of UN Decision That Led to Jewish State’s Founding

Jewish Practice in Europe ‘Severely Under Threat,’ Prominent Rabbi Warns

Knife-Wielding Man Shot Dead by Police on London Bridge After Stabbing Several People

Despite Killer’s Admission of Guilt, Criminal Trial for Antisemitic Murder of French Jewish Woman Remains in Doubt

Truth-Telling to Advance Peace

Arab-Israeli Progress: Grateful for a Ray of Light

We Must Stop Yeshivas From Robbing Our Children of a Secular Education

Parshat Toldot: Love Heals the Lover and the Loved

November 29, 2019 10:12 am
0

Rivlin Praises UK Chief Rabbi’s ‘Clear Voice’ on Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv on Nov. 24, 2019. Photo: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin praised Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis on Wednesday and expressed support for his recent article strongly criticizing British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

During a meeting between the two in London, Rivlin thanked Mirvis for his “clear voice and leadership,” the President’s Office said according to AP.

In his article, published on the website of The Times, Mirvis wrote that “just weeks before we go to the polls, the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety.”

“During the past few years, on my travels through the UK and further afield, one concern has been expressed to me more than any other. Of course, the threats of the far right and violent jihadism never go away, but the question I am now most frequently asked is: What will become of Jews and Judaism in Britain if the Labour Party forms the next government?” he said.

According to the report, Rivlin told Mirvis that there is “no room for antisemitism in the halls of power,” and that the rabbi’s “clear voice and leadership, particularly in the last few days, fills us all with pride.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.