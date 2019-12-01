Monday, December 2nd | 4 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Auschwitz Memorial Asks Amazon to Remove Death Camp Christmas Ornaments From Site

New Study Finds More Than Two Thirds of Dedicated Corbyn Supporters Hold Antisemitic Views

Israel Rebukes Six European Countries for Joining Sanctions-Avoiding Financial System

McGill University Student Government Seeks to Oust Jewish Representative for Accepting Hillel-Sponsored Israel Trip

New York Times Faulted for ‘Irredeemable and Indefensible’ Coverage of British Chief Rabbi

Noura Erakat’s Reinterpretation of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

How to Understand the US Failure in the Middle East

Iranian Opposition Leader Compares Supreme Leader to Toppled Shah

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Would Stop Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia for Use in Yemen

Islamic State Detainee Arrested on Her Return to Ireland From Turkey

December 1, 2019 9:28 pm
0

New Study Finds More Than Two Thirds of Dedicated Corbyn Supporters Hold Antisemitic Views

avatar by Karys Rhea

Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019. Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via REUTERS.

A new study on antisemitism in the UK found that more than two-thirds of strong supporters of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn hold at least one antisemitic view. It also found that far-left hatred of Jews is now more prevalent than far-right Jew hatred in Britain, with 60% of the former believing at least one stereotype.

The study, called the “Antisemitism Barometer,” was commissioned by YouGov at the request of the Campaign Against Antisemitism and was released November 30th.

The poll revealed that 84% of British Jews believe Jeremy Corbyn to be a threat to the Jewish community, with 42% having considered leaving the country in the past two years due to antisemitism, a scale that is “unprecedented since medieval times,” according to the report.

Almost half of British Jews cite not feeling comfortable identifying as Jewish in public.

Related coverage

December 1, 2019 9:37 pm
0

Auschwitz Memorial Asks Amazon to Remove Death Camp Christmas Ornaments From Site

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum asked e-commerce giant Amazon on Sunday to remove Christmas ornaments featuring images of the former...

“People will find it utterly chilling that in 2019, large swathes of the Jewish community are considering the drastic step of leaving the country they love because they fear racism in our politics,” stated Gideon Falter, Chief Executive of Campaign against Antisemitism.

“Far from being the champion of anti-racism that it holds itself out to be, the far-left is now home to even more anti-Jewish bigotry than the far-right,” he continued. “Nowhere is that more obvious than in the Labour Party, where Jeremy Corbyn is now the politician of choice for anti-Semites.”

In the last year, over a dozen MPs and three peers have resigned from the Labour Party citing its institutionalized antisemitism. Many MEPs, councilors, and members have also left in protest.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.