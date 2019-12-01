Relations With Israel at a ‘Dead End,’ Abbas Tells UN Rep

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that relations between Israel and the PA have hit a “dead end” and urged Europe to recognize a Palestinian state.

Speaking during a meeting in Ramallah with Spanish diplomat and United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos, Abbas urged Europe to formally recognize a State of Palestine in the West Bank and parts of Jerusalem, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Such recognition was necessary, said Abbas, to “end the occupation and create an independent state of Palestine with eastern Jerusalem as its capital and within the pre-1967 borders.”

The meeting came following the Nov. 18 announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the United States no longer views Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria as illegal, a move which the European Union subsequently denounced.