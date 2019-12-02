Monday, December 2nd | 4 Kislev 5780

December 2, 2019 9:26 am
0

Iran Still Selling Oil Despite US Sanctions: TV

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf, July 25, 2005. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi / File.

Iran is still selling its oil despite US sanctions on Tehran’s exports, the country’s vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washington’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran had failed.

“Despite America’s pressure … and its imposed sanctions on our oil exports, we still continue to sell our oil by using other means … when even friendly countries have stopped purchasing our crude fearing America’s penalties,” Jahangiri said.

Relations between the two foes reached crisis point last year after US President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Washington has reimposed sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying it seeks to force Iran to negotiate to reach a wider deal. Tehran has rejected talks unless Washington returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.

“They have failed to bring our oil exports to zero as planned,” Jahangiri said.

