Prominent Israeli Rabbi ‘Shocked and Traumatized’ After Brutal Antisemitic Attack in North London

A leading Orthodox rabbi from Israel was reported on Monday to be “shocked and traumatized” after he was subjected to a vicious antisemitic assault by two men in the Stamford Hill area of north London while walking from Shabbat services at a local synagogue.

Details of Friday night’s assault on the unnamed rabbi were disclosed by the head of a group that provides security to the Jewish community, during an interview on Monday with the Hackney Gazette newspaper.

The rabbi “had been walking home at 9:45 p.m. when he was attacked by two young men,” Rabbi Hershel Gluck — the chair of the Shomrim organization in Stamford Hill, which is home to a large Orthodox Jewish community — told the paper.

“He said to them he didn’t have any money, or a phone as it was Shabbat,” Gluck explained. “But they just carried on hitting him and shouting antisemitic abuse.”

The assailants shouted “F__ the Jews” and “Kill Jews” during the attack.

Gluck said the victim was “a notable rabbi from Israel, a very scholarly, learned man who a lot of people turn to with queries and questions.”

The rabbi — who has since returned to Israel — remained in a “shocked and traumatized” state, Gluck said.

London police are investigating the attack, though no arrests have been made. Rabbi Gluck said inquiries were underway to obtain any CCTV from the scene.

“The authorities really need to take this seriously,” he added. “It cannot continue. We need better protection. If something like this happens they need to take care of the situation.”

Both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack as they campaigned ahead of the British general election on Dec. 12.

This is an awful, racist attack and should be condemned by all. My heart goes out to this Rabbi and the whole Jewish community. We stand with you against all forms of antisemitism. https://t.co/fjT5GhkTKX — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2019