December 2, 2019 6:14 am
0

US President Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu About Iran in Phone Call

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 23, 2017. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

US President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran and other issues, the White House said in a brief statement.

“The leaders discussed the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues,” the White House said in an email statement.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have worsened since last year when Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

