Tuesday, December 3rd | 5 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

You Can’t Make Peace With Antisemites

Don’t Forget the Jewish Refugees From Arab and Muslim Lands

Professors Continue to Advocate for BDS on Campus

Israel on the Golan Heights Benefits the United States

Prison Radicalization Is a Recurring Global Threat

Israel’s UN Envoy Slams International Community for Adopting ‘Palestinian Way,’ Calls for UN Recognition of Jewish Refugees

Sarsour: Israel ‘Is Built on the Idea That Jews are Supreme to Everyone Else’

Brown University Committee on Corporate Responsibility Votes in Favor of BDS

European Retail Giant Withdraws Home Decorations Promoting Deadly Antisemitic Stereotypes From Polish Outlets

Intel in Advanced Talks for Habana Labs Acquisition for Over $1 Billion

December 3, 2019 11:19 am
0

Attorney General Mandelblit Formally Submits Netanyahu Indictment

avatar by JNS.org

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit holds a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem, announcing his decision that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will stand trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different corruption cases, dubbed by police Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000. November 21, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/FLASH90

JNS.org – Attorney General Avichai Mandelbilt officially delivered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Monday.

The document specifies which court Netanyahu must report to, and includes a list of witnesses the prosecution plans to call to the stand.

In all three cases in which he is a suspect—cases 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000—Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust (under Israeli law “fraud and breach of trust” is one count). In Case 4,000, Netanyahu also faces a bribery charge.

In Case 1,000, Netanyahu is accused of receiving gifts worth over $200,000 from friends over an extended period, while Case 2,000 and Case 4,000 both involve alleged attempts by Netanyahu to secure positive media coverage in exchange for political favors.

Related coverage

December 3, 2019 11:28 am
0

IDF Humanitarian Aid Team Heads to Albania Following Earthquake

JNS.org - An Israel Defense Forces emergency humanitarian aid delegation has left for Albania following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that devastated...

In Case 4,000—considered the most serious of the three—Netanyahu is accused of expediting a regulatory change toward the merger of Israel’s two largest telecommunications companies, Bezeq and YES, in exchange for positive coverage on the Walla! news portal.

The official submission of the indictment, some two weeks after it was unveiled, triggered a 30-day period during which Netanyahu can seek immunity by making a formal request to the Knesset’s House Committee. Under Israeli law, the committee can grant such a request if convinced that the indictment would be of great detriment to the state or if there are other unique circumstances.

It is unclear whether the committee will be able to vote on any such request, however, since the Knesset has yet to formally appoint committee members. There is also the question of whether the Knesset is allowed to deliberate on such matters during a transition period between two governments.

In a letter enclosed with the indictment, Mandlebilt wrote that the document adhered to the Knesset Immunity Law, despite earlier objections raised by Netanyahu’s legal team.

“Today, December 2, 2019, will mark the beginning of the 30 days [Netanyahu] may request from the Knesset that the state will grant him immunity,” wrote Mandelblit.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.