Labour Slammed for Campaign Ad on Diversity That Omits Jews

JNS.org – The UK Labour Party is once again in hot water after a campaign ad featuring a speech on diversity failed to include Jews, despite showing a range of ethnic groups to emphasize the party’s inclusion efforts.

In the video, you can hear Labour Shadow Equalities Secretary Dawn Butler speaking at one of the party’s events about how a Labour government would make every community “worthy.”

She says the party should be the home of everyone, regardless of their background and condition, whether “you wear a hijab, a turban, a cross,” “if you are black, white, or Asian.”

As she delivers those words, images of various Britons appear, from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, but Jews are not mentioned or seen.

“This video gets to the heart of Labour’s problems with the Jewish community,” a spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the umbrella group for Jewish organizations in Britain, was quoted as saying by the Jewish Chronicle on Monday.

“The Jewish community is ‘erased’ as a minority group worthy of their support. The plea for Labour to recognize and then tackle the racism facing our community is met only with contempt.”