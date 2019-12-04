Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour Apologizes for ‘Confusion’ Over Remarks Vilifying Jewish State

Anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour took to Twitter on Tuesday to try to explain remarks that were widely condemned as antisemitic.

Sarsour faced heavy criticism following a speech she gave over the weekend in which she asserted that Israel was “built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everyone else.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “The amount of hate in Linda Sarsour’s latest diatribe is shocking.”

The amount of hate in Linda Sarsour’s latest diatribe is shocking. She slanders the founders of Israel as supremacists, invoking a centuries-old anti-Semitic trope when she describes them as having believed that Jews are “supreme to everybody else.” https://t.co/AYCnFKXzu4 Related coverage Around 5% of UK Labour Party Election Candidates Tainted by Antisemitism, Campaigning Group Says An organization set up to combat antisemitism in the ranks of the British Labour party said on Wednesday that five... — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 3, 2019

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Sarsour sought to clarify her stance, claiming she was “specifically referring to the racist argument at the heart of the nation-state law recently passed by the Israeli government — not the Jewish people.”

However, she reiterated her view that “Zionism is the dispossession, displacement and dehumanization” of the Palestinian people.

“We need to be consistent and challenge the State of Israel on its system based on valuing one people over another,” she added. “We are against a supremacist state in America that values race/class over others & we need to be honest in how we speak about Israel.”