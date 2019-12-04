Around 5% of UK Labour Party Election Candidates Tainted by Antisemitism, Campaigning Group Says

Wednesday, December 4th | 7 Kislev 5780

December 4, 2019
British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside his home in north London. Photo: Reuters / Peter Nicholls.

An organization set up to combat antisemitism in the ranks of the British Labour party said on Wednesday that five percent of the candidates being fielded by the party in next week’s general elections were tainted by allegations of antisemitism.

The group, Labour Against Antisemitism (LAAS), published a list of 32 candidates whom, it asserted, “in any normal circumstances arguably would not be standing because of allegations regarding antisemitism.”

Labour’s far-left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was among the names listed.

A spokesperson for LAAS said the group had released the list — which it said amounted to “around 5% of all Labour candidates” —  in response to Corbyn’s statement about the antisemitism scandals that have plagued Labour since 2015 during a national television interview on Wednesday.

“Obviously I’m very sorry for what has happened,” said the Labour leader, in a comment that UK Jewish groups dismissed as wholly unsatisfactory.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s grudging apology, when it finally arrived, was an inadequate response to widespread concerns that the Labour party he is leading is institutionally antisemitic,” LAAS’s Fiona Sharpe said in a statement listing the names of the contentious Labour candidates.

Sharpe continued: “Mr. Corbyn has had four years to deal with this crisis, and the reality is he has failed to do so. Any apology he offers will be rejected until he implements a zero-tolerance policy on tackling antisemitism, and there is currently zero evidence of him doing that.”

