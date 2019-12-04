Thursday, December 5th | 7 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Republican Neo-Nazi and Holocaust Denier to Run for Congress Again in Illinois

Report: Hamas Calls for Renewal of Gaza Border Violence

In a Surprise Move, 13 Countries Vote Against Anti-Israel Resolution at the UN

US Military Completes Pullback From Northeast Syria, Defense Secretary Says

US Warship in Gulf Seizes Missile Parts of Suspected Iran Origin

US Muslim Group Proudly Brags of Dealing with ‘Zionism’ on a ‘Daily Basis’

Will Iran Withdraw from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement?

Losing the Semantic War on ‘Palestine’

Iran’s 2019 Gasoline Protests: What Happens Next?

Liberals Must Stand Up to College Antisemitism

December 4, 2019 8:26 am
0

How a Billionaire Is Working to Repair Israel’s Public Image

avatar by Ronn Torossian

Opinion

Sylvan Adams. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

The great Jewish leader Hillel said: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? And when I am for myself, what am ‘I’? And if not now, when?”

For as long as anyone can remember, Israel has suffered from poor public relations. Today, Sylvan Adams, a billionaire — and recent immigrant to Israel from Canada — is working to change that, by making it his mission to bring notable and amazing events to Israel to help people worldwide recognize the greatness of the country.

Adams is embodying the very definition of which Hillel spoke — acting and taking care of the people of Israel by promoting Israel and enhancing the daily lives of its citizens.

This past week, he was responsible for bringing the Argentinian and Uruguayan soccer teams to play a friendly match in Tel Aviv, which featured perhaps the most famous player in the world, Lionel Messi. As Adams noted, this event exposes “normal Israel” to the world, and he is so right.

Related coverage

December 5, 2019 8:18 am
0

US Muslim Group Proudly Brags of Dealing with ‘Zionism’ on a ‘Daily Basis’

Its leaders won't condemn terrorist groups like Hamas or Hezbollah, but the founder and executive director of the Council on...

Too many people wrongly think Israel is all about tanks and war — when in reality, day to day life in Israel is filled with scooters, good food, and among the happiest people in the world.

Previously, Adams spent over $5 million to bring the Giro d’Italia bike race — the second most prestigious bicycle race in the world after the Tour de France — to Israel. He was thrilled that two Israelis were the first-ever Israelis selected to participate, because it meant that television viewers would see the word “Israel” in large letters on their riding shirts, and would hear Israel mentioned more than 100 times during television coverage.

He has also assisted in Madonna’s appearance at the Eurovision song contest in Israel, the SpaceIL effort to land spacecraft on the moon, and so much more.

As Adams recently said, “My experience with first-time visitors to Israel, they’re almost universally shocked and surprised because Israel is not what they expected. The journalists here have to file stories, it’s not very interesting to say the sun rose and we had blue skies and the sea was tranquil, usually their stories are of the negative variety. And people have this tendency to be surprised. They come here and they see the country is open, tolerant, liberal, democratic, and most of all, safe.”

Adams is right — people don’t get it, and seeing soccer, Madonna, and bike races is likely to open the eyes of so many people who don’t care about politics. Public relations really matter.

Adams is also the only Israeli member of the Giving Pledge, which was begun by Warren Buffet together with Bill and Melinda Gates for billionaires committed to giving away the majority of their wealth to philanthropic pursuits. His charitable work also provides doctoral scholarships in Israel, led to the construction of a children’s hospital at Wolfson Hospital in Holon and a new emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, a project to supply laptops to special education teachers, a scholarship program for promising artists, and so much more.

All friends of Israel need to stand up and say thank you to Sylvan Adams. His work will help the State of Israel and the Jewish people on so many fronts.

Ronn Torossian founded one of the largest Public Relations firms in the United States.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.