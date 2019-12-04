Israel’s Leviathan Field to Start Supplying Gas This Month

Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

December 4, 2019 10:05 am
View of the Israeli Leviathan gas field gas processing rig near the Israeli city of Caesarea, on January 31, 2019. Photo: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.

JNS.org – Leviathan, Israel’s largest offshore natural-gas field, will start supplying the local market by the end of December, followed by exports to Egypt and Jordan soon after, Reuters reported on Monday.

“Within two to three weeks, we will open the wells and start to supply the gas,” said Binyamin Zomer, vice president for regional affairs at Texas-based Noble Energy.

“Before the end of the year, we will start supplying the domestic market, and in the weeks right after that, we will export to Egypt and Jordan,” Zomer told the annual Israel Energy and Business Convention, according to the report.

Noble Energy discovered the Leviathan field, located in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa, in 2010.

