Wednesday, December 4th | 6 Kislev 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Why Do They Hate Us?’

‘We’re Seeing the Iranian Empire Totter,’ Netanyahu Says Ahead of Pompeo Meeting

Former Top-Tier Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Ends 2020 White House Bid

Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

Israeli Defense Minister Imposes Sanctions on UK Terror Suspect

Actor Hugh Grant Stumps for Jewish MP, Calls Out Antisemitism in Labour Party

Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Becomes First to Hire Jewish Liason for 2020 Cycle

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Compares US-Mexico Border Situation to Gaza Strip

Israeli Flag Forcibly Removed From Display at Columbus State Community College

UK, France, Germany, Turkey Say Attacks on Civilians in Syria Must End

December 4, 2019 11:38 am
0

‘We’re Seeing the Iranian Empire Totter,’ Netanyahu Says Ahead of Pompeo Meeting

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to reporters at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Dec. 4, 2019. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to Portugal on Wednesday for a working dinner with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The two were originally scheduled to meet in London on the sidelines of the annual NATO summit this week, but the venue was moved to Portugal after UK officials nixed the meeting due to short notice.

Before boarding the plane at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Netanyahu praised the American administration for its tough stance on Iran.

“We’re seeing the Iranian empire totter,” Netanyahu said, referring to major recent protests in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon against the Tehran regime and its proxies.

Related coverage

December 4, 2019 10:48 am
0

Thousands of Israeli Students Will Take Their First Coding Class Next Week

CTech - Thousands of Israeli students will receive an introduction to computer science next week, as part of the international...

He lauded the United States for applying “tremendous pressures and sanctions on Iran,” and expressed his hope that all parties would “increase this pressure against Iranian aggression.”

Turning to Europe, Netanyahu lambasted Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden for joining France, Germany and the United Kingdom in the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) trade mechanism, a means by which nations can work around American sanctions against Iran by avoiding the use of the dollar.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” Netanyahu said. “While people are risking their lives and dying on the streets of Tehran, they’re giving sustenance and support to this tyrannical regime. The tyrants of Tehran should not be supported now; they should be pressured.”

During his trip, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa and Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

Netanyahu said his meeting with Pompeo would focus on Iran — including Iranian military entrenchment in Syria and the Islamic Republic’s increased uranium enrichment — but that they would also discuss a potential defense pact between Israel and the United States, as well as Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu reportedly discussed these and other issues with US President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation on Sunday.

After leaving Portugal, Pompeo is scheduled to travel to Morocco, where it is anticipated that he will encourage King Mohammed IV to normalize relations with Israel.

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Morocco is among a group of Arab countries being encouraged by the United States to sign non-belligerence agreements with Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.