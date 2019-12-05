Thursday, December 5th | 7 Kislev 5780

December 5, 2019 10:42 am
Report: Hamas Calls for Renewal of Gaza Border Violence

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Hebron on March 15, 2019. Photo: Wisam Hashlamoun.

JNS.org – Hamas is calling on Gaza residents to return to the Israel-Gaza border on Friday to resume the “March of Return” protests following a three-week hiatus, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The Gaza-based terror group published leaflets promoting the protests that included depictions of black smoke and blood.

The move comes after Israel launched airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza on Friday in response to a rocket fired from the coastal territory that landed in an open area of the Eshkol Regional Council.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the strikes targeted a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip. Projectiles other than rockets were also fired from Gaza on Friday, triggering air-raid sirens, Ynet reported at the time.

The attacks from Gaza followed the death of a 16-year-old Palestinian on Friday afternoon, who was reportedly shot by Israeli troops during a riot along the Gaza-Israel border.

The IDF said it was investigating the incident, during which it said dozens of rioters had approached the border and attempted to sabotage the fence, throwing explosives at Israeli troops.

