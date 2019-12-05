Republican Neo-Nazi and Holocaust Denier to Run for Congress Again in Illinois

JNS.org – Holocaust denier and neo-Nazi Arthur Jones has filed to again run for the Republican nomination for the US House of Representatives in the Illinois 3rd Congressional District.

Real estate broker Catherine O’Shea and Will County board member Mike Fricilone have also filed to run in the Republican primary.

Fricilone told The Chicago Sun Times, “It is unfortunate that we have someone with his views and thoughts that runs.”

He said he filed “to have a credible candidate” on the ballot.

Related coverage Top UK Jewish Group Welcomes Poll Showing Plurality of Britons Oppose Boycotting Israel A major UK Jewish organization welcomed the results of a new survey that showed a plurality of Britons opposed boycotting...

Jones, who was once a member of the American Nazi Party, received 57,885 votes, losing in 2018 against incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski, as no other Republican entered the primary in the heavily Democratic congressional district.

“If I really believed the Holocaust had taken place, I wouldn’t have joined the Nazi Party,” the antisemite told The Daily Southtown last year.

In a statement to The Chicago Sun Times, Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider said his party “vehemently condemns Arthur Jones’ candidacy. His racism and bigotry have no place in our party or American politics. As we did in 2016 and 2018, we will oppose his candidacy in every way possible.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition slammed Jones.

“Like the Illinois GOP, we vehemently oppose Jones’s candidacy. Jones is a Nazi, not a Republican,” RJC spokesperson Neil Strauss emailed JNS. “There are two actual Republicans running in this primary, and we look forward to one of them winning the nomination.”

“At the end of the day, two things are true,” he continued. “First, sometimes the price we pay to live in a free society is that even someone as odious as Jones gets to run for public office. Two, the Democrats have actual elected members of Congress (Ilhan Omar [of Minnesota] and Rashida Tlaib [of Michigan]) who are vicious antisemites, and whom they support and assign to influential committees.”

For example, Omar is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, while Tlaib is on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Oversight Committee.

“We strongly opposed Jones in the past,” added Strauss. “We worked with the [Republican National Committee] and the Illinois GOP to make sure Jones had no institutional support.”