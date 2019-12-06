Castro Pledges to Keep US Embassy in Jerusalem

JNS.org – Julian Castro, former US Housing and Urban Development Secretary and current Democratic presidential candidate, said on Thursday that if elected, he would keep the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump relocated the embassy there from Tel Aviv in May 2018, just months after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“The actions of this president when it comes to Israel and Palestinians in the Middle East has been counterproductive in helping ensure a two-state solution,” Castro told JNS on a conference call for members of the media. “I believe that he made a mistake in moving the embassy to Jerusalem without making that part of a larger, negotiated peace agreement and a two-state solution.”

“However,” said Castro, “I also don’t believe that it would be productive to go backwards at this point.”

