New Marvel ‘Black Widow’ Trailer With Scarlett Johansson Features Israel Reference

A teaser trailer for Marvel’s new film “Black Widow,” starring Jewish actress Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, was released on Monday and suggests that the hero may have a connection to the Israeli government.

In one scene, Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, is looking through her various identification cards and on the table in front of her is a document that has the official stamp of the Israeli government, hinting that Romanoff may have worked for the Jewish state at some point.

The official Israeli document in the trailer was first spotted by the blog Israellycool.

“I think you’ll learn about what Natasha is afraid of, and I think you’ll learn about what parts of herself she’s afraid of,” Johansson told CNN about the new film. “You really see her in, like, a pretty broken-down place, and she kinda has to build herself back up.” Watch the complete trailer below: